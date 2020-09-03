Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending the State of Emergency until Oct. 1.
Whitmer says this order will allow the state to take the necessary steps to mobilize resources and take the reasonable and necessary steps to protect Michigan and their families.
“Last week, Michigan surpassed 100,000 cases and families continue to lose loved ones to COVID-19. With over 6,500 deaths, the virus continues to threaten the lives of Michiganders every day. COVID-19 is a novel virus with many unknowns, but we do know that it is widespread, it is easily transmitted, and its effects can be fatal. We must continue to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and all Michiganders from COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives. Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families, frontline workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19. I urge Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and staying safe and smart.”
Every region saw an uptick in cases in early August. Michigan recently passed the 100,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
You can view the order here.
