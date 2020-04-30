Governor Whitmer signed new executive orders on April 30 extending the state of emergency and state of disaster through May 28 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The orders say that the governor will continue to evaluate the needs of the state and if the threat or danger has passed.
“COVID-19 is an enemy that has taken the lives of more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam War,” said Governor Whitmer. “While some members of the legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we’re not out of the woods yet. By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I’m not going to let that happen.”
The governor will not sign any bills that will constrain her ability to protect the people of Michigan from the virus, according to the governor's office.
(2) comments
No haircut for another month. Vindictive isn't she!
Time to throw this Hitler wanna-be in prison
