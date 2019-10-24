Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing increasing the number of Michigan workers eligible for overtime pay when working more than 40 hours a week.
The current law requires that workers earning up to $23,660 per year must get time-and-a-half of their normal wages working any amount of time more than 40 hours.
But according to the governor’s office, only 5 percent of residents receive overtime pay protections.
“While we’ve seen strong job growth since the Great Recession, too many Michigan residents still struggle to make ends meet today. That’s what the rulemaking process is for — listening to stakeholders and determining what the right number is for Michigan workers. Governor Whitmer thinks President Obama gave us a good number to start looking at, which would be $51,000 today. For context, we also know from the United Way’s ALICE report that a family of four needs about $61,000 each year just to afford the basics like food, housing, and health care. Governor Whitmer is hopeful that this rulemaking process can help us reach the right number for Michigan’s working families and help lift more people into the middle class," said Press Secretary Tiffany Brown.
The governor's proposal puts in motion the lengthy process of public hearings and fact-finding, which could potentially result in new overtime eligibility rules next year.
The proposal does not impact unionized higher-paid workers already getting overtime pay under their labor union contracts.
Rules finalized by President Trump's administration would raise the threshold to $35,568 on January 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.