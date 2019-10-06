More than 1,000 people gathered at the starting line of a local road race, including the state’s top politician.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer competed against runners in the sixth annual Scrumpy Skedaddle 5K in Flushing.
The annual fall race is a flat course on a mix of orchard path and dirt roads with obstacles like fallen apples and tractor ruts to dodge on the way.
The Scrumpy Skedaddle also held a 10K race and a kids' race.
Runners who completed either the 5 or 10K race in under 45 minutes were given an extra award named the Cider Slam.
