Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a number of House Bills legalizing internet gaming and sports betting through the state’s casinos.
The revenue will support the School Aid Fund and First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund (FRPCF), according to the Governor’s office.
"My top priority in signing this legislation was protecting and investing in the School Aid Fund, because our students deserve leaders who put their education first," said Whitmer. "Thanks in part to the hard work and leadership of Senator Hertel and Representative Warren, these bills will put more dollars in Michigan classrooms and increase funding for firefighters battling cancer. This is a real bipartisan win for our state.”
The Michigan Department of Treasury estimates this will bring about $19 million in new revenue to Michigan.
The School Aid Fund could see $4.8 million while FRPCF could get a $4 million investment.
FRPCF gives weekly workers’ compensation wage loss and medical benefits to qualified first responders that have developed certain cancers.
The Governor's office said the bill package also allows tribal to take part in online gaming and sports betting at an equal level to the Detroit casinos.
That revenue will support tribal community activities.
