Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has gained Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s attention as a possible running mate.
During an interview with “The 11th Hour” on MSNBC on Tuesday night, Biden was asked about potential vice presidents.
Host Brian Williams asked “if any of the figures who have emerged from this coronavirus crisis, thinking specifically of, say the governor of Michigan, if any of those figures have lengthened the list?”
Biden replied Whitmer made his list “in his mind two months ago.”
The governor's office released the following statement after the interview:
“The governor is flattered that Brian Williams would ask and that the vice president would mention her, but right now she is focused 100 percent on doing everything she can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the people of Michigan.”
Gov. Whitmer endorsed Joe Biden days before the Michigan Democratic primary about a month ago.
