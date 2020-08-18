Gov. Gretchen Whitmer jokingly mouthed an expletive while talking about Shark Week just before her live speech at the Democratic National Convention.
The comment was not broadcasted live on TV Monday night, instead, it was carried on a livestream.
A video clip of the moment was posted by The Recount on Twitter.
“It’s not just Shark Week, it’s Shark Week (expletive),” Whitmer said in the clip.
After a laugh from the group with her, she said, "I have learned about the hot mic."
Shark Week is Discovery Channel's week dedicated to programming related to sharks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.