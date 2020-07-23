Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has nominated President Donald Trump to wear a mask, as part of an online challenge.
Whitmer tweeted the challenge on July 23, after she was challenged in the “Mask Up Challenge” by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
In her Tweet, she said,"Wearing a mask isn’t about politics, it’s about saving lives."
The challenge is to simply put on a mask, take a picture, and post it to social media. Then, nominate someone else to do the same.
So far, the president has not responded.
I'd much rather see her being challenged by President Trump to being a patriotic leader and not a socialist/communists governor.
