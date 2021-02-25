Nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities have been an epicenter of the health impact caused by COVID-19 in Michigan and across the country. More than 5,500 of the state's roughly 15,400 deaths due to the novel coronavirus are attributed to residents of long-term care facilities.
Additionally, 81 staff members have died of COVID-19-related complications, according to state data.
Lorie Milleville of metro Detroit testified today on her husband's behalf.
"It’s very confusing and angering to know that they were bringing in COVID-19 positive patients into his nursing home, and yet I his wife cannot visit him," Milleville said.
This was at a House Oversight Committee that looked into Governor Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 nursing home policy. This is under scrutiny for allowing people who had tested positive for COVID-19 to be placed under the same roof as healthy residents.
Milleville said her husband suffered a brain injury last year. She thinks things could have been handled differently.
"We all know how important physical touch is. It’s so important from the minute were born, but Greg my husband has had no touch from anyone that loves him for nearly a year now," Milleville said.
Madison Bruce with Vincina Gardens in Fenton wasn't at the meeting, but said throughout the pandemic she understands how lockdowns and restrictions could have impacted people.
"Of course, it’s difficult not to be able to see your family members," Bruce said.
She said her facility really tried to make the best out the past 12 months. Despite residents not seeing loved ones in person.
Whitmer has defended her policies saying the restrictions were based on facts and data. While they allowed contagious residents to return, those residents had to be isolated from the general population.
It's not clear when facilities will be able to open to loved ones.
"We have seen Michigan move into a much stronger position,” Whitmer said. “We are very concerned, and we have taken action and followed the data and were hopeful we can announce additional aspects on that particular front. "
For Milleville, this isn't good enough.
"He hasn’t been able to see the doctor that believes he can help him, a year now of him not being able to receive any help," Milleville said.
