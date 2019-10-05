Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
“Firefighters across our great state represent the best of what it means to be a Michigander,” Whitmer said. “Today we remember Michael Lubig and Robert Phillips II and the selfless firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. We are grateful for the service of both professional and volunteer firefighters.”
Sunday, Oct. 6 is National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day and it's the first day of Fire Prevention Week.
Two Michigan firefighters lost their lives in 2018, Michael J. Lubig with the Detroit Fire Department and Robert J. Phillips II with the Memphis Fire Department.
Residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags.
Flags should return to full-staff on Monday, Oct. 7.
