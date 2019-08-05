Gov. Whitmer is ordering U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Flags at state buildings, grounds, and facilities should be lowered until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 8.
READ MORE: Another weekend, two more mass shootings in America
“We are heartsick to hear the news out of El Paso and Dayton,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country, and we need to come together and take action to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of someone who wants to hurt themselves or others. My heart is with the loved ones of the victims and the residents and first responders of Texas and Ohio.”
Residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff as well.
Flags may be returned to full-staff on Friday, Aug. 9.
