Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
Flags will be lowered until sunset on Tuesday, June 4.
“My heart is with the loved ones of the victims and the residents of Virginia who were deeply impacted by this senseless tragedy,” Whitmer wrote in a press release. “Our nation has lost far too many people to gun violence, and we cannot continue to let these acts of violence become the norm.”
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags at half-staff.
Flags should be returned to full staff on Wednesday, June 5.
