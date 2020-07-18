The state of Michigan is recognizing the life and legacy of John Lewis as U.S. and Michigan flags have been ordered to be lowered in his honor.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags in the State Capitol as well as public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff.
“Congressman John Lewis was a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country. His work with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King transformed our nation. John Lewis was an icon, and I know that people everywhere will feel the impact of his passing. May we honor his legacy by continuing the work to fix the systemic racism Black Americans face every day and build a country where everyone, no matter the color of their skin, can find opportunity. My heart goes out to the congressman’s family and loved ones during this time.”
“America lost one of its greatest warriors in the fight for civil rights at a time when his leadership was needed the most,” Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said. “As our congressional and collective consciousness for two generations, John Lewis paved the way for so many people to make history by laying the foundation upon which I and so many others stand. This loss hits deep in the soul of every American, but we find solace in knowing that he inspired a legion of champions for change to carry forward this mission of justice, so that the next generation can be, believe, and become their greatest selves. We must recommit to righting the wrongs that John Lewis fought today and every day. To the man who caused good trouble: rest in power.”
Michigan residents, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Gov. Whitmer and Lieutenant Gov. Gilchrist went to Twitter to share their words about Lewis.
Heartbroken to hear about the death of Representative John Lewis. There was no better example of heroism and patriotism. The good trouble will continue because of the man who showed us how it’s done.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 18, 2020
America lost one of its greatest warriors in the fight for civil rights at a time when his leadership was needed the most. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/KtzG5a4Iob— Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) July 18, 2020
