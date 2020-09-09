Gov. Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds to honor Wayne County Sheriff’s Corporal Bryant Searcy.
Searcy was a member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.
On Sept. 2, he was attacked by an inmate and later died.
“Our state is devastated after hearing about the loss of Corporal Bryant Searcy,” said Gov. Whitmer. “He was a professional who served our state with honor and dignity. My heart goes out to his family and the entire law enforcement community as they deal with his tragic loss.”
He leaves behind a wife and daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.