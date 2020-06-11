Gov. Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half staff on June 12 to honor the life and service of Monroe County Sheriff’s animal control officer Darrian Young who was killed on June 6 when her patrol car was struck by another vehicle.
“Our state grieves the loss of Darrian Young, who was just beginning a very promising career in public service,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is honored to have had Deputy Young in its service. She represents the best in us as Michiganders and she will be dearly missed and remembered fondly. My thoughts are with her family as we honor her life and legacy by lowering the flags to half-staff.”
To lower flags at half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the halfway position.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on June 13.
