Gov. Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state be lowered on Aug. 7 to honor the life and service of Steven Splan who served as a sergeant for the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety.
Splan passed away in the line of duty.
Splan served for the department since 2005 and worked for the Troy Fire Department prior.
He went into cardiac arrest after returning to the station from a service call where he helped clear trees that were knocked down from a storm.
“The entire state of Michigan is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sergeant Steven Splan, who dedicated his life to a career of service to keep his community safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “The flags will be lowered to honor Sergeant Splan and serve as a reminder of his selfless sacrifice. My thoughts will be with his immediate family and his extended family of police officers as they lay him to rest.”
Splan leave behind a wife and four daughters.
Flags should return to full-staff on August 8.
