Gov. Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and within Rep. Robinson’s district to be lowered to half-staff on Aug. 21 to honor the life and service of State Representative Isaac Robinson.
This will coincide with a day of service in his memoriam set to take place on what would be his 45th birthday.
Robinson served the people of Detroit and Hamtramck in Michigan’s 4th House District after winning the election in 2018.
He also sat on the Commerce and Tourism, Regulatory Reform and Tax Policy committees in the legislature.
“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people,” said Governor Whitmer. “He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come.
Robinson passed away on March 29 from complications due to COVID-19.
Flags should return to full staff on Aug. 22.
