Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered United States and Michigan flags within the State Capitol and in all public buildings across the state to remain lowered through Dec. 12 to honor the lives lost in the Oxford High School shooting.
The flags have been lowered since Nov. 30, the day the shooting happened, to honor the victims as the families lay them to rest.
"The state of Michigan continues to grieve the lives lost in Oxford,” Whitmer said. “We have kept the flags lowered to honor the lives of Tate, Madisyn, Justin, and Hana until each family could lay them to rest surrounded by loved ones. We must continue to support their families, those injured, and the entire community of Oxford during this time of need.”
On Nov. 30, a student killed four students at Oxford High School and injured six other students and a teacher. The flags should be returned to full staff on Dec. 13.
