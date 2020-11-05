Governor Gretchen Whitmer is planning to address the state about COVID-19 on Thursday.
The governor and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus at 1:15 p.m.
WNEM TV5 will stream it for you, on wnem.com and the news app.
