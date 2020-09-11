Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed today as 9/11 Remembrance Day in Michigan to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The governor is also using this to bring awareness to the hardships that families continue to face 19 years after the tragedy.
“On this day 19 years ago, in the aftermath of one of the worst attacks in our nation’s history, Americans banded together and proved that love is stronger than hate,” Whitmer said. “This tragedy will always serve as a reminder of the strength, resilience, and compassion that Michiganders and all Americans possess. We are thankful for our first responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and military who showed true heroism and selfless courage in the wake of the attacks. We can remember the victims of 9/11 through acts of service toward each other and by fighting for a more inclusive and just society.”
Remembrance Day is honoring the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nineteen years ago, four commercial airlines were hijacked and directed toward the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued a statement regarding the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks:
“Today, we remember all the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11. To our first responders, we thank you for putting your lives on the line so that we can be safe. To those who lost loved ones on that tragic day, we will never forget them, and to those servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much in the years since, fighting to preserve and protect our precious freedom, we will forever be in your debt.”
Senator Gary Peters also released the following statement commemorating the 19th anniversary:
“It has been 19 years since devastating terrorist attacks took the lives of 2,977 and changed our nation forever. We will never forget the heroic actions of our first responders, the lives that were tragically taken, or the pain and heartbreak of the victims’ families. I continue to be inspired by the way Americans rallied to provide comfort and solace to one another, showing that our nation is stronger when we come together.
“The world has changed dramatically in the last 19 years, but we face persistent security threats old and new—foreign terrorism, domestic terrorism, cyber-attacks and now the Coronavirus pandemic. As a former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, a member of the Armed Services Committee, and Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, I am committed to ensuring that our nation has the tools, resources, and information to prevent future attacks and safeguard our communities from these ever-changing threats and from those who seek to do us harm.
“Today, as we remember this tragedy, we must continue to work together to support our nation’s heroes in their fight to keep American communities safe and secure for generations to come.”
Gov. Whitmer is urging everyone to take a moment to remember those who lost their lives and carry the ideals of liberty, equality, and justice for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.