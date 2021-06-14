Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a return-to-work incentive for the unemployed.
The plan, announced Monday, would give a bonus weekly check of $300 to employees returning to their previous place of employment.
The worker shortage brought on by the pandemic is still affecting many businesses.
“The lowest we had was about ten employees,” said Michael Szeto, co-owner of the Panda House restaurant in Saginaw.
Szeto said the business typically has 30 to 40 employees. Szeto said the drop in employee numbers means harder work for everyone else just to keep up with demand.
“We put in more hours,” said Szeto, who called Whitmer’s proposal promising.
“I hope folks will start coming back to work and go back to normal life,” Szeto said.
Mike Defresne, co-owner of the Wanigan Eatery in Bay City, is hopeful about the return-to-work incentive but said the people who have worked throughout the pandemic should not be left out.
“All those employees that been here so we want to somehow reward them,” Defresne said.
Defresne said his business is so short-staffed it was forced to start closing early.
“Right now, we're closing at 7 p.m. because of a lack of qualified experienced employees,” he said.
He is hoping the proposed incentive will change that and get people back to work. Right now, the incentive is only available to employers that are a part of the workshare program and have rehired previous employees.
Whitmer is working with the Legislature to change the law to benefit all employees hired through the program.
(0) comments
