Governor Gretchen Whitmer made remarks to the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works before a virtual hearing on Feb. 24.
The hearing was titled “Building Back Better: Investing in Transportation while Addressing Climate Change, Improving Equity, and Fostering Economic Growth and Innovation.”
“It is important for me as the “Fix-the-Damn-Roads Governor” to start by saying that we need significant investments in our roadways and bridges,” Whitmer said. “Without this significant investment, we struggle to remain competitive for businesses and families. According to TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, a total of 43 percent of Michigan’s major roads are in poor or mediocre condition and driving on deteriorated roads costs Michigan motorists $4.67 billion a year – $659 per motorist – in the form of additional repairs, accelerated vehicle depreciation, increased fuel consumption, and tire wear.”
Whitmer went on to say in her remarks at the start of her term she unveiled a state gas tax that would have generated $2.5 billion a year to fix Michigan’s roads. She now is proposing a plan B called “Rebuilding Michigan” to rebuild bridges and state highways that carry lots of traffic.
According to Whitmer, this will support thousands of jobs for the union construction workers and can be done without raising taxes. This plan will be a $3.5 million bonding program.
“The first $800 million of the Rebuilding Michigan bond issuances closed last September, as a testament to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) creditworthiness and our timing, that $800 million in principal generated $1.1 billion in bond proceeds,” Whitmer said. “Investors paid a premium, acknowledging strong endorsements of ratings agencies. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful life and improves the condition of the state’s busiest commercial and commuter corridors. Rebuilding Michigan allows MDOT to rebuild major segments of highly traveled interstates in Michigan, such as I-69, I-75, and I-94, as well as several other busy freeways. When all of the $3.5 billion in bonds are sold over the next few years, they will finance or help accelerate rebuilding or major rehabilitation of hundreds of major highway segments across the state.”
Whitmer said Michigan has approximately 1,000 local bridges in poor or critical condition. In a part of her proposed budget to the Michigan State Legislature, Whitmer requested approval of a supplemental budget authorization of $300 million of the state’s general funds to reopen the state’s closed bridges.
Whitmer said to effectively rebuild the infrastructure in Michigan, the state needs a partnership with the Federal Government.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Michigan’s transportation revenues. Our state lost 7.4% of expected state Michigan Transportation Fund revenue in fiscal year 2020 and anticipates it will lose another 5.1 and 4.8% in revenue in both fiscal year 2021 and 2022, respectively. Michigan, like so many states, desperately needs federal assistance to support its transportation and infrastructure goals and needs,” Whitmer said. “That is why it is imperative for Congress to enact a timely reauthorization of long-term federal surface transportation legislation with funding that is both predictable and sustainable. Funding stability provided by federal transportation programs is crucial for Michigan’s extensive capital investment needs, the needs which take multiple years to plan and construct, especially during a time of financial duress. Short-term program extensions are damaging because they can cause unnecessary program disruptions and delay essential safety and mobility benefits to Michigan communities.”
Whitmer said in her conclusion statement building back the infrastructure in the state will help the challenges with climate change and provide communities environmental justice.
“Doing so will indeed build us all back better,” Whitmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.