Michigan has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for about five months now, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state has taken one of the aggressive approaches.
Whimer, along with other state officials, spoke in a press conference on Aug. 14.
The state’s daily infection rate is about half of other states such as Ohio and Indiana, according to the governor.
Whitmer is reminding residents to take the pandemic seriously by covering your face with a covering and social distancing when possible.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said a lot of work is still ahead to combat COVID-19 and that a task force has been created to provide implicit bias training and to combat racial biases in healthcare.
The Black Leadership Advisory Council is made up of community leaders and health officials.
Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced that Macomb County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Dr. Khaldun also said it only takes a few people to create an outbreak.
Ahead of the school year, Dr. Khaldun said teachers should mandate masks in the classroom and that young children should be taught to wear masks when they cannot social distance.
Flu season is also among us ad Dr. Khaldun said that Michigan residents should be vaccinated for flu, meningitis and other illnesses.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said that states requiring masks early on had less growth of the virus and that this is evidence that masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said masks will be made available at local MDHHS offices if you are in need.
The governor also announced that four million masks will be distributed to vulnerable populations thanks to a partnership with FEMA and the Ford Motor Company.
During the press conference, Ford CEO Jim Hacket said Ford and the UAW have been producing personal protection equipment and respirators from car parts.
The governor reminds anyone who has questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic to reach out to the state’s COVID-19 hotline at (888) 535-6136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.