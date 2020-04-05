Governor Gretchen Whitmer reissued an executive order on April 5 that renews the restrictions on entry to care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.
The order clarifies that residential care facilities include homes for the aged, nursing homes, adult foster care facilities, hospice facilities, substance abuse disorder residential facilities, independent living facilities and assisted living facilities.
“We must continue to do everything we can to protect Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is a hard time for families, and we will continue to put their health and safety first when making these decisions. I encourage everyone in Michigan to remain flexible and do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The order is effective immediately and goes until May 3 at 11:59 p.m.
You can view the full executive order here.
