“The biggest enemy of the state right now is the misinformation coming out of the head of state,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer is blasting President Trump over the bombshell revelations from Bob Woodward’s book and audio recordings of Trump privately acknowledging the deadly coronavirus danger as far back as February while publicly downplaying it.
“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” said Trump on the tapes. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than your, even your strenuous flu.”
The president admitted that to Woodward while downplaying the severity of the diseased caused by COVID-19.
“I wanted to always play it down, I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic,” said Trump on the tapes.
“This is the tragedy, the president of the United States has a duty to warn. The public will understand that,” Woodward told 60 Minutes Correspondent Scott Pelley for a segment airing this Sunday.
“I think the biggest threat to the American people is the American president right now,” said Whitmer. “And it’s devastating and I do not relish saying that. But the fact of the matter is there’s been so much more loss of life.”
As for the president’s event at MBS tonight, Whitmer says the huge crowd attending is causing serious concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“If the rally’s are like those he’s held in recent days in other states, there’ll be lots of people close together without masks projecting their voices and I’m concerned about it.”
