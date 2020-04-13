In a press conference Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michiganders are following social distancing guidelines closely and the COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten, specifically in southeast Michigan.
But the state's chief medical executive, Doctor Joneigh Khaldun says while there are reductions some areas are seeing an increase in cases.
"We're closely monitoring the entire state and we’re starting to see increases actually in some parts of the state, such as Genesee County,” Khaldun said. "We're working very closely with our team of epidemiologists in the state to make sure we're appropriately tracking this information."
The governor also made a few clarifications on her latest stay-at-home order after some posts on social media claimed the order prohibits some of our freedoms like buying car seats for our kids.
The governor expressed the importance of not sharing misinformation during these times.
"Nothing in the stay-at-home order prohibits people from buying car seats for your children,” Whitmer said. “There's no prohibition on that. You can buy bug spray, you can buy American flags, I have not banned homeschooling."
