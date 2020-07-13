School is right around the corner or is it?
As COVID numbers continue to rise many are wondering if kids be returning to class or returning to their computers come September.
“Our actions today will absolutely impact where we are on that first day of school,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer says she wants kids back in the classroom but if medical experts deem it’s not safe to do so come autumn the kids won’t be coming back.
At the same time Betsy DeVos is threatening to withhold federal funding if school doesn’t take place.
“Betsy DeVos is not an epidemiologist and I’m going to take my counsel of getting kids back in school from public health experts,” she said.
But if those experts say it is safe to go back and school does start up some parents and teachers are still going to be worried.
“These determinations are going to be made at the school board level,” Whitmer said. “That’s why it’s important parents are communicating what practices are going to be adopted at a local level.”
And Whitmer says if you want school to start up you need to mask up. So, our state’s COVID-19 numbers can get under control.
