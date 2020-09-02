In a Sept. 2 press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she will make decisions about sports and the reopening of gyms in the coming days.
“When it comes to battling COVID-19, we have to be on the same team,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer said she will continue to look at the science when it comes to sports and gyms and make decisions based on what is safest.
Whitmer also said she will not be pushed into making a decision without evaluating what protocols are smartest.
The MHSAA responded to Whitmer's comments:
The MHSAA has been in constant contact with the Governor’s office seeking answers and direction for fall sports under EO-160 since that order was issued, expressing the urgency for these decisions on behalf of our member school students, staff and families. This direct communication will continue and we will take Governor Whitmer at her word today that decisions will be made and shared with everyone very soon. We will have no other comment or media availability until the Governor addresses these athletic questions.
Also in Wednesday’s press conference, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said that the Saginaw region is trending down in cases. Statewide, 3.1% of tests are coming back positive which is a decrease from recent numbers.
Lt. Gov. Garvin Gilchrist also announced expanded testing in the state, especially in hardest-hit areas including Flint and Saginaw.
Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Khaldun also encouraged Michigan residents to continue doing their part by wearing a face covering and social distancing when possible.
You can watch the full press conference here.
