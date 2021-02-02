Governor Gretchen Whitmer reports more than $3.5 million in the bank halfway through her term for her 2022 reelection campaign, surpassing what was raised by previous state leaders halfway through their first terms.
Whitmer has collected nearly $5.6 million this cycle, through December.
Rick Snyder had $828,000 on hand halfway through his first term, after raising $950,000. Jennifer Granholm, had $1.3 million in the bank after receiving $3 million in contributions.
Whitmer’s campaign said nearly a third of its donations came from new donors in the last quarter.
The Governor is facing some competition from the republican party. Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker from Ottawa County’s Allendale Township who organized protests against Whitmer’s virus restrictions, Bob Scott of Howell, and Army veteran Austin Chenge of Grand Rapids have all formed gubernatorial campaign committees.
