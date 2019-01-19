The new Democratic governor of Michigan came out to support General Motors workers afraid of losing their jobs in Detroit on Friday, Jan 19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she wanted to show her solidarity with members of the United Auto Workers who met on Friday to support the thousands of individuals who will be affected by the announced shutdown of several General Motors plants.
"Brothers and sisters of UAW. I just wanted to show up. I wanted to show up for you because you've always shown up for me. We know the lesson of the labor organizations, we know the lesson of labor in this state. We built the middle class here in Michigan," Whitmer said.
GM says it will stop production at four Michigan, Maryland, and Ohio plants.
"It destroys our lives really because we have to move. We have to uproot our families. I've been there 20 years and it's like a family to me there, it's really really hurtful," said Peggy Jones, a GM worker.
GM's decision, which will idle thousands of workers, is also dealing a blow to thousands of supplier jobs and supporting businesses.
The group held a candlelight vigil just prior to the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview.
