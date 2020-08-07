Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on August 7 to reinstate protections for Michigan workers as the state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor signed the order after the federal government allowed pandemic unemployment assistance for Americans to end in July.
The order says employees must treat employees who stay home when they are sick as if they are taking a medical leave. Any Michigan resident who tests positive for COVID-19 or displays the viruses’ principal symptoms should stay home.
If an individual has a suspected or confirmed case of the virus or had close contact with a confirmed positive case, they should only leave their home for essential trips to obtain medicine, food or medical care.
“Since day one of this fight, I have urged people to do their part to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, and that includes staying home when you are sick. But after the federal government allowed pandemic unemployment assistance benefits to lapse at the end of July, more working people are feeling pressure to return to work so they can provide for themselves and their families, even if they’re sick,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we have reengaged sectors of our economy, and in turn put thousands of Michiganders back to work, it is still vital that employees feel empowered to make the right choice to say home if they, or someone they have been in contact with is sick. These protections will help to slow the spread of the virus and save lives, but we still need the federal government to work together in a bipartisan way to expand unemployment benefits and provide support for our workers and their families.”
