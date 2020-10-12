“For too long criminal charges have created barriers to employment, barriers to housing for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer has signed bipartisan House bills that reform Michigan’s criminal expungement laws. That will make it easier for people who have committed certain felonies or misdemeanors to have their record expunged.
READ MORE: Clean Slate criminal justice reform bill
“Research shows that people who receive expungements have a 23 percent increase in their income within a year. That’s money that they can keep food on the table,” Whitmer said.
The bills include changes that would allow a person to set aside one or more marijuana offenses if the offense would not have been a crime if committed after Dec. 6, 2018.
When recreational marijuana use by adults became legal in the state, due to the referendum that voters approved to legalize marijuana in 2018.
The bills also create an automatic process for setting aside eligible misdemeanors after seven years, and eligible non-assaultive felonies after 10 years.
It expands the number and revises the types of felonies and misdemeanors eligible to be set aside by application. It also revises the waiting periods before being eligible to apply.
It treats multiple felonies or misdemeanor offenses arising from the same transaction as a single crime, and along with an expansion of expungement eligibility of various traffic offenses.
The governor also used today’s announcement to encourage people with a criminal history to get out and vote.
“If you have served your time, you need to know your rights. If you have a criminal record in Michigan you can vote in our elections, you can make your voice heard,” said Whitmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.