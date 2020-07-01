Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bills that aim to provide relief to bars, restaurants, and other businesses in the hospitality industry that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 942, House Bill 5811, and House Bill 5781 were presented to the governor on June 30.
“The MLBA, its members and all 8,500 licensees throughout the state have something to be excited about today,” said Scott Ellis, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director. “We would like to thank Governor Whitmer, Senator Nesbitt, Representative Webber and Representative Anthony for their focus and hard work for bringing these ideas to fruition in a timely manner.”
The package includes:
- Raises the current 17 percent discount on spirits purchased from the state by an on-premises account to 23 percent for a 12-month period.
- Allows for drinks to go and the delivery of drinks by on-premises licensees until Dec. 31, 2025.
- Allows two-for-one pricing on drinks sold in a licensed establishment.
- Increases the amount of spirits an on-premises account can purchase from an off-premises account from nine liters per month (108 liters per year) to 120 liters per year with no monthly cap.
- Creates an exception to the aid and assistance rule to allow a manufacturer to refund a wholesaler for expired products.
- Allows small distilleries to sell drinks to go and samples in the licensed establishments.
- Allows local governmental units to establish social districts with a commons area that multiple on-premises licensees can use to increase sales via permit until Dec. 31, 2024.
