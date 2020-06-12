Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on June 12 adding four seats to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
The Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and three community members appointed by the governor will occupy these seats.
The governor’s order will bring more community voices to the table as the commission considers police reforms for our state.
“Expanding the commission to bring diverse, community voices to the table during this national conversation and movement to improve community-police relations is a proactive step toward strengthening and healing our communities together,” said Governor Whitmer. “While there is more to do, this is a pivotal time. I look forward to working with law enforcement, the community and with everyone else who wants to build a more just, equitable state for all Michiganders.”
“We have the power and responsibility to change the current system to include more diverse voices and visions for the future,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “When we bring more full and complete community representation to the policy-making table, our policies begin to look like, feel like, and be more responsive to the people we serve.”
“I fully support and welcome these additional members to the MCOLES Commission,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “The insight of these new members will provide a necessary outside perspective, and also serve to add another layer of transparency and accountability to policing in Michigan.”
Under the executive order, the three members appointed by the governor must not be a law enforcement officer, a Michigan tribal law enforcement officer, or be employed by or otherwise affiliated with a law enforcement agency or a law enforcement training academy.
The governor's office also released a list of actions their office and the Michigan State Police are taking.
ACTIONS THE GOVERNOR IS TAKING:
- Requesting that the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) provide guidance to law enforcement agencies on continuing education that will help officers keep up with the everchanging landscape of new laws and issues facing the community, including diversity and implicit bias training.
- Encouraging police departments to participate in efforts that are underway on comprehensive reporting on the use of force by police departments.
- Urging law enforcement agencies to implement duty to intervene polices.
- The governor applauded Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren and Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green for their efforts in ensuring their officers intervene when an officer observes another officer doing something inappropriate or illegal.
- Calling on the Legislature to act on SB 945.
- Under Senator Irwin’s bill, SB 945, incoming law enforcement officers would be required by law to go through training on implicit bias, de-escalation techniques, and mental health screenings.
ACTIONS MSP HAS TAKEN:
- Created an Equity and Inclusion Officer position within the department.
- Set a goal to increase the racial minority trooper applicant pool to 25 percent and the female trooper applicant pool to 20 percent, in an effort to diversify the department.
- Established community service trooper positions to institute a community policing concept statewide.
- Posted all non-confidential department policies online to increase transparency.
- Implemented recurring implicit bias training for all enforcement members and assisted in the development and pilot of a nationwide implicit bias training for civilian personnel.
- Generated a public-facing transparency web portal for FOIA requests.
- Revised the department’s pursuit policy to limit the circumstances in which MSP members can engage in a vehicle pursuit.
