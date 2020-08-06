Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order on August 6 requiring masks at childcare centers and camps.
Michigan has seen outbreaks of COVID-19 at these locations.
The governor says these centers and camps can remain open safely by keeping staff and children in masks.
“Child-care workers have been on the front lines of this crisis and have worked tirelessly to provide a safe place for our children and families during this time. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to Michiganders of all ages, and we must continue to stay vigilant and use every tool at our disposal to protect ourselves and each other,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am committed to doing everything in my power to protect people of all ages from COVID-19. By masking up, we can all be a part of the solution to further prevent the spread of the virus and save lives.”
The order requires all staff and children ages two and up to wear a face covering on a bus or other transportation. Additionally, all staff and children ages four and up must wear a face covering in all indoor common spaces.
All staff and children 12 and up are required to wear a face covering when in classrooms, homes, cabins or similar indoor small-group settings.
The governor also strongly suggests children ages two and up wear face covering when indoors if possible.
These rules align with the existing rules that apply to preschool through twelfth grade schools in Michigan.
There is an exception to the order for childcare centers and camps located in Phase 5 areas of the MI Safe Start Plan where face coverings are not required, but recommended.
Face coverings are not required for any child who cannot medically tolerate it, during meal time, while swimming, during high-intensity activities, outside while physically distanced or if a child is under the age of two.
“Masks continue to be one of the best ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, and they can be safely worn by most of us over the age of two,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy for health. “Be a role model for your children and demonstrate the importance of wearing a mask. Have your child practice properly wearing a mask – over their nose, mouth and chin – while they are at home so they are comfortable with it in public. It will take all of us, of all ages, doing our part to continue slowing the spread of this disease and to protect our families and communities.”
I would never have my kids wear a mask in their own home. She is going to far! And where does she get off saying the mask are even working. When shes telling us that 80% of Michiganders are wearing mask, but if that's true why are the cases going up?🤔
