Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on April 5 that relaxes the requirements for responded to FOIA requests made by mail or fax during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The action will protect workers who handle FOIA requests by allowing public bodies to defer portions of requests that would require workers to report to work in-person
“During a time of crisis, it’s crucial that Michiganders have access to the information they need to stay safe. My administration is committed to ensuring that while also protecting public health and encouraging social distancing,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order encourages public bodies to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests in a timely manner and in the safest way possible.”
Under the order, a public body must respond to a request received at its physical office via U.S. mail or fax within 10 business days after an employee receives and views the request.
If a request requires a search of physical records it will be deferred until after the state of emergency and disaster declared is lifted.
You can read the full order here.
