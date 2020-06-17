Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation declaring June 19th as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United States.
“Juneteenth is a crucial day in our nation’s history to remember how far we have come and recognize how far we still have to go,” Whitmer said. “During a time when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and when the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery have shone a light on the systemic racism Black Americans face every day, we must work together to build a more equitable and just Michigan. I’m proud to declare June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth Celebration Day, and will continue to work tirelessly to create a state that is equal for all.”
“We have seen Michiganders across the state continue to fight for their freedom and the freedom of others,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This day, which marks when the final group of Black Americans understood that they were free, is an important reminder of the work that must continue to be done to deliver equity and opportunity to every community. I am committed to working every day to build a state that is representative and responsive to the people we serve.”
Juneteenth started on June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, where he read General Order #3.
It stated all slaves were free and that former masters and slaves were absolutely equal in personal and property rights.
As the date of emancipation, June 19 also became a long-standing day of celebration meant to honor African American resilience and the end of slavery.
