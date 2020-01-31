Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills to continue the Dropout Recovery Program which encourages school districts to identify students who have dropped out of school and enroll them in a specialized program to help finish their high school degree, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.
The bill was signed with bipartisan support.
“Every student deserves a pathway to a great education that can get them on a path to success despite the setbacks they may have encountered along the way,” Whitmer said. “That’s why it’s so important to continue opportunities, like the Dropout Recovery Program, for students to reconnect and re-engage with educators across the state to complete their degree.”
The U.S. Department of Education reported that 500,000 students drop out of high school each year.
The Dropout Recovery Program was created in 2012.
The bills will take immediate effect.
