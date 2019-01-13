Crowds of constituents came out to the Flint Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Jan. 12 to meet with Michigan’s latest governor and lieutenant governor, Gretchen Whitmer and Garlin Gilchrist.
In an event called the Whitmer Winter Warm-Up, voters like Danny Moilanen got the chance to talk and take photos with his state’s newest leaders.
“I think it’s a good chance to finally get things going again and get our state working again,” Moilanen said.
He’s not alone. Several of Michigan’s voters are waiting to see the changes Gov. Whitmer is planning to bring to the mitten state, especially here in the vehicle city.
Which is one of the reasons why Flint Mayor Karen Weaver believes the gathering was so impactful.
“I’m glad, there was such a good turnout and I think part of that was because we’ve really been paying attention in Flint around this election,” Weaver said.
But most of the people at the event said they’re just glad to see the governor and lieutenant governor out to meet with the people of Flint.
In fact, this is the governor’s first visit to Flint since the election and making this city one of her earliest destinations serves as a sign of encouragement in Mayor Weaver’s eyes.
“I think it was good, I think it was good for the community and that for Flint to be one of the first stops I think speaks volumes,” Weaver said.
Gov. Whitmer also made a stop in Detroit before heading to Flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.