Seven days in and UAW members were out in full force for solidarity on Sunday.
UAW members tell TV5 that negotiations are still taking place, however, they don’t know exactly what is being discussed.
Either way, employees say the fact both sides are still talking is good news.
In Detroit, Elizabeth Warren joined the picket line.
“GM made billions of dollars in profits last year and closed five plants around this country,” Warren said. “GM is demonstrating it has no loyalty to the workers of America or the people of America.”
In Flint, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Karen Weaver walked in solidarity.
“I wanted to stop and support the UAW members who are striking and their families,” Whitmer said.
She said UAW-GM employees are vital to the state.
“We built the middle class here in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “The UAW was an incredibly important part of that and it’s important for me to stand with my labor brothers and sisters.”
The governor is hopeful talks between GM and UAW is resolved soon.
“We’ve seen some phenomenal strides in the auto industry, and it has come from sacrifice of many here who are on the front line,” Whitmer said. “That’s why it’s so important that this is resolved in a way that can support families of the UAW.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.