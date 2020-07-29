Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two executive orders on July 29 closing bars that receive more than 70% of their gross income from alcohol, including in regions six and eight that previously were not included in this closure.
Regions six and eight are located in the northern Lower Peninsula and the entire Upper Peninsula.
The orders also limit indoor gatherings to ten people.
The outdoor gathering limit remains at 250 people for regions six and eight and 100 people for the remainder of the state.
“As we see COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Michiganders cannot afford to drop our guard. We must take every step possible to save lives, protect the brave men and women on the front lines, and avoid overwhelming our healthcare system while we continue to combat COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer. “After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy. By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave.”
Additionally, Detroit casinos will be allowed to reopen, but only at 15% capacity beginning August 5. Casinos must also screen customers and employees for COVID-19 symptoms and fever.
There is absolutely NO reason for further "tightening" of any businesses in MI. Confirmed cases per number being tested according to Michigan.gov have been dropping significantly in July.
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173---,00.html
Michigan.gov Coronavirus data:
Confirmed cases (people testing positive) / Total # tested
07/06/20 4.90%
07/10/20 4.73%
07/12/20 4.63%
07/14/20 4.57%
07/15/20 4.52%
07/16/20 4.48%
07/17/20 4.43%
07/18/20 4.38%
07/19/20 4.32%
07/20/20 4.30%
07/21/20 4.27%
07/22/20 4.22%
07/23/20 4.19%
07/24/20 4.16%
07/25/20 4.18%
07/26/20 4.10%
07/27/20 4.06%
07/28/20 4.04%
07/29/20 3.95%
