Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving an update this morning on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will join Gov. Whitmer for the update at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Stay with TV5 as we will broadcast this press conference on-air and online.
