Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give an update to the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
At 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, she will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Stay with TV5 as we'll carry this press conference online and on-air.
