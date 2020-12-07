Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
She will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Dir. Robert Gordon at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll broadcast the press conference on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.