Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference on voting in the state of Michigan for the general election.
She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Stay with us as we'll carry the press conference online
