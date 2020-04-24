Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will give an update to the state’s response to COVID-19.
TV5 will be streaming the press conference at 11 a.m.
On Wednesday, Whitmer announced a possible extension to the stay-at-home order.
READ MORE: Whitmer announces a possible extension of "Stay home, Stay safe" order
At the time, she said although the state is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, it is important to prevent a second spike in cases.
You can catch Whitmer’s address on-air and on the TV5 Facebook page.
