Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will talk about the states continued effort to slow the spread of the virus at 3:15 p.m.
Small business leaders will join them to talk about the steps they are taking to protect against COVID.
WNEM TV5 will carry the press conference on-air and online.
