Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be one of seven recipients of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Profile in Courage Award.
Whitmer is being recognized for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present the awards for COVID Courage as part of a virtual ceremony on May 26 at 6 p.m.
“It is my honor to accept this prestigious award on behalf of every Michigander who stepped up to help their family and community through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “I am humbled by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation and the Kennedy Family for their recognition. We must all strive to live up to the call of public service put forward by President Kennedy decades ago and exemplified by the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic who are putting shots in arms and working tirelessly in schools, stores, and hospitals statewide.”
“Today’s honorees put their own lives at risk to keep others safe. They inspire us all with their courage and give new meaning to President Kennedy’s legacy of public service,” Kennedy said.
“These heroes went above and beyond for their community and our country, and remind us that we all can make a difference if we answer the call to serve,” said Schlossberg, a member of the Profile in Courage Award Committee.
The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation created its courage award in 1989 to honor President Kennedy’s commitment and contribution to public service, and to celebrate his May 29 birthday. The recipients of this award were selected by a bipartisan committee of national, political, and community leaders.
