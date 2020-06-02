Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be testifying remotely about how governors are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. on June 2. before the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
To watch the testimony, live, click here.
