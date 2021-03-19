Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be visiting the M-30 bridge in Beaverton Friday afternoon after it recently reopened to the public. The original bridge was washed away by last year’s historic floods.
Whitmer will tour the bridge with impacted residents, local elected officials, and contractors to talk about her Rebuilding Michigan plan as well as the $300 million proposal that would address crumbling bridges and invest in Michigan's infrastructure.
Whitmer is also holding a press conference at 9:15 a.m. to give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
